STONINGTON — Stonington High's Brandon Tavares shot his fifth consecutive sub-40 round as the Bears edged East Lyme, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division golf match on Thursday.
Tavares finished with a 4-over 39 on the par-35 layout at Elmridge Golf Course. Tavares tied his match with East Lyme's Tyler Moore, who also shot a 39.
Stonington's Cameron O'Connor, Drew Johnson and Ethan Torres each shot 41 to contribute to Stonington's team round of 162. East Lyme was four strokes behind at 166.
Johnson and Connor Taraves (42) won their matches.
Stonington (10-6) next competes in the ECC championship tournament on Thursday at Shennecossett Golf Course in Groton at 12:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
