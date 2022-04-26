STONINGTON — Stonington High's Brandon Tavares shot a 1-over 36 as the Bears topped Waterford, 4-3, in an ECC Division II golf match at Elmridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
Tavares was the medalist and won his match. Cameron O'Connor posted a 38 and also won his match.
Stonington clinched the win after posting a lower team score of 180 and earning two points. Waterford shot a 186.
Drew Johnson (51) and Alex Carsten (55) also contributed to the Stonington team score.
Waterford is now 2-2, 1-1 Division II. Stonington (3-1, 2-0) next hosts Montville on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
