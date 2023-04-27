THOMPSON, Conn. — Brandon Tavares shot a 4-under 32 and Stonington High beat Woodstock Academy, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division boys golf match Thursday at Quinnatisset Country Club.
Stonington finished with a team round of 156, while Woodstock turned in a 166.
Stonington's Ethan Torres (38), Connor Tavares (43) and Cam O'Connor (43) also contributed to the team score.
Stonington (5-2) next hosts Killingly on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
