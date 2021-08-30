STONINGTON — Stonington High senior John Cunningham was the golf team's ECC scholar-athlete award winner for the spring season.
Justin Holland was the team's ECC sportsmanship award winner. Each team in the league selects scholar-athlete and sportsmanship winners for every sport.
Both players are seniors. Holland played the No. 1 position, while Cunningham was No. 3 or No. 4 most of the spring.
Stonington finished 4-10 and placed eighth in the ECC championship and 11th at the Division III state event.
— Keith Kimberlin
