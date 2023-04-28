COLCHESTER, Conn. — Stonington High's Allison Mentz shot a 59 and the Bears defeated Bacon Academy, 234-248, in an ECC girls golf match Friday at Chanticlair Golf Club.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team round on the par-35 course were Adilyn Risley (58), Lily Van Zandt (59) and Maizy Alu (61).
Bacon Academy's Mia Belcamino was the medalist with a 49.
Stonington (2-0) next hosts East Lyme at Elmridge Golf Course on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
