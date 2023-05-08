NORWICH — Stonington High tied for eighth with a 359 at the Wildcat Invitational golf tournament on Monday at Norwich Golf Course.
Scorers for the Bears were Ethan Torres (88), Connor Tavares (88), Brandon Tavares (89) and Sam Olmstead (94).
Portland won the event with a team round of 308. The Highlanders Luke Stennett was the medalist with a 72. Shelton's Cameron St. Pierre shot a 73 to finish second.
Killingly finished second with a team round of 316. Killingly's Cam Seiffert tied for third with a 76.
Stonington next travels to Bacon Academy on Thursday for a 3 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
