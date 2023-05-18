NORWICH — Medalist Brandon Tavares shot a 3-over par 38 as Stonington High swept Montville, 7-0, in an out-of-division ECC golf match at Norwich Golf Course on Thursday.
Stonington's Ethan Torres was one stroke behind with a 39. Others who contributed to the Stonington team round of 161 were Connor Tavares and Cam O'Connor, both with 42s. Sam Olmstead won this match with a 52.
Montville posted a 192.
Stonington (10-4, 4-2) next hosts Tourtellotte and Wheeler at Elmridge Golf Course on Friday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.