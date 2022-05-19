STONINGTON — Stonington High turned in its best team round of the season, but still lost to unbeaten Killingly, 6-1, in an ECC Division II golf match on Thursday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Stonington finished with a score of 169, while Killingly posted a 156.
Brandon Tavares (39), Cameron O'Connor (40), Dylan Flack (45) and Ethan Torres (45) contributed to the Stonington team score. O'Connor won his match at No. 2.
Killingly's Cameron Seiffert was the medalist with a 1-over 36 on the par 35 course.
Killingly is 12-0, 6-0 Division II. Stonington (8-6, 3-3) next plays at Wheeler on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.