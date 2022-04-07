GROTON — Fitch topped Stonington High, 5-2, in an out-of-division ECC match at Shennecossett Golf Course on Thursday.
No. 4 Alex Carsten, who shot a 53, and No. 5 Drew Johnson (50) picked up wins for the Bears on the par-36 course.
No. 1 Brandon Tavares (54) and No. 2 Cameron O'Connor (47) also contributed to the Stonington team score of 204. Fitch shot a 200.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Stonington next travels to Bacon Academy on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
