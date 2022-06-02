GROTON — Ethan Torres shot a 9-over 80 and Stonington High finished tied for fourth at the ECC golf tournament on Thursday at Shennecossett Golf Course.
Stonington finished with a team round of 339. Killingly won the event with a 317.
Other scorers for Stonington on the par-71 course were Brandon Tavares (83), Cameron O'Connor (88) and Drew Johnson (88).
Killingly's Harrison Giambattista was the medalist with a 2-over 73.
Stonington will next compete in the Division II championship tournament on Monday at Tallwood Country Club in Hebron, Connecticut, at 7:30 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
