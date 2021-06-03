PUTNAM — Brandon Tavares shot an 86 and Stonington High finished eighth in the ECC golf championships at Connecticut National Golf Club on Thursday.
The Bears compiled a team score of 365. Killingly topped the field of 11 teams with a score of 317. East Lyme was second at 322.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team score on the par-71 course were Cam O'Connor (89), Justin Holland (92) and Drew Johnson (98).
East Lyme's Dan Singer was the medalist posting a 2-over 73. Killingly's Cam Seiffert finished second with a 77.
Stonington will next compete in the Division III state tournament on Monday at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain at 8 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
