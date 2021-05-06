STONINGTON — Unbeaten East Lyme swept Stonington High, 7-0, in an ECC South Division boys golf match on Thursday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Justin Holland turned in the best round for the Bears with a 45 on the par-35 course. East Lyme's Logan Rolfe was the medalist with a 1-over 36.
Gianni Rotella posted a 46 for the Bears. Drew Johnson (50) and Noah Bosse (51) also contributed to the Stonington team score of 192. East Lyme (7-0, 7-0 ECC South) finished with a 161.
Stonington (2-4, 2-4) next hosts Killingly on Friday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
