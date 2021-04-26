STONINGTON — Stonington High lost to Montville, 5½-1½, in an ECC South Division match Monday at Elmridge Golf Course.
John Cunningham won his match at No. 4 for Stonington, shooting a 44 on the par-35 layout. Drew Johnson tied with Montville's Tyler Radforc at No. 3, both shooting a 46.
Justin Holland, who finished with a 50, and Noah Bosse (51) also contributed to Stonington's team total of 191.
Montville's Grant Korfelt was the medalist with an 8-over 43.
Stonington next plays NFA at Norwich Golf Course on Thursday at 3 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.