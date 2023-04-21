STONINGTON — Stonington High defeated Wheeler High, 4-3, in a closely contest ECC out-of-division golf match Friday afternoon at Stonington Country Club.
Both teams defeated Fitch, 7-0.
Stonington and Wheeler finished with identical team rounds of 173 splitting the two points awarded to the team with the best round.
Stonington won three of the individual matches with Wheeler, one of them by a stroke and two by two strokes.
Stonington's Brandon Tavares was the medalist with an even-par 36. Others who contributed to the Stonington team round were Connor Tavares (43), Ethan Torres (45) and Cameron O'Connor (50). Dane Yarowski (56) won his match against Fitch.
Keiran Boscoe posted the top round for Wheeler with a 36 followed by Gavin Arruda (44), Brady Sadowski (45), Tyler Signor (47) and Cameron Conway (47).
Fitch finished with a team round of 222.
Stonington (4-2) next host Plainfield on Monday at 3 p.m. Wheeler (3-1) next travels to Tourtellotte on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
