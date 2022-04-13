COLCHESTER, Conn. — Stonington High's Brandon Tavares earned medalist honors with a 6-over 41 as the Bears beat Bacon Academy, 5-2, in an ECC Division II golf match Wednesday.
Tavares won his match at No. 1 on the par-35 Chanticlair Golf Course. Drew Johnson won his match at No. 4 with a 47. No. 5 Connor Tavares shot a 44 for a win at No. 5.
No. 2 Cameron O'Connor (45) and No. 3 Alex Carsten (47) also contributed to Stonington's team score of 177. Bacon Academy shot 188.
Stonington (1-1, 1-0 ECC Division II) next plays at East Lyme on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
