STONINGTON — Stonington High lost to Waterford, 4.5-2.5, in an ECC South Division golf match that was decided by one stroke at Great Neck Country Club on Wednesday.
The two teams were tied after match play with 2.5 points each. But Waterford finished with a team total of 173, one stroke ahead of Stonington's 174. The team with the lower score receives two points, the difference in the match.
John Cunningham won his match at No. 3 with a 44 on the par-35 course. Drew Johnson won his match at No. 4 with a 46. Ethan Torrres tied his match at No. 5 with a 50.
Brandon Tavares (41) and Justin Holland (43) also contributed to the Stonington team score.
Waterford's Nick Hynes shot a 38 to earn medalist honors.
Waterford is 7-4, 7-3 ECC South. Stonington (3-6, 3-5) next travels to Montville on Thursday for a 3 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.