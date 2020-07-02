STONINGTON — Pete Stefanski has learned a thing or two in his 50-plus years playing golf.
And it shows — Stefanski has won the Elmridge Golf Course club championship a club-record nine times, including last year when he suffered a heart attack after returning home following his victory.
On June 21, a healthy Stefanski added Elmridge's senior title to his collection. He's won the senior title multiple times, too, but doesn't know how many.
Stefanski defeated Ian Mackay for the title when he took a four-hole lead with three remaining in the match-play event.
What has Stefanski learned about match play?
"In match play, you can have a bad hole and you only lose the hole and are one down," hr said. "In medal play, if you have a double or triple bogey, that's a lot to make up."
Stefanski said knowing that and putting it to use is not always easy.
"I wouldn't say it's easy to not let a bad hole bother you. Your natural inclination is to be upset when you have a bad hole," he said. "But learning to control that helps a lot."
Stefanski said he had a good day in the title match that was scheduled for 18 holes. He trailed by a hole after six were played, but won the next three to take a two-hole lead with nine remaining. He was in control from there.
"I played well that day. All aspects of the game were OK," Stefanski said. "I just played consistently. This year I've been hitting the ball off the tee pretty well. I've been keeping the ball in play."
Stefanski, 63, was introduced to the sport — along with his two brothers — at Pequot Golf Club in Stonington by his father, John. He was 12 years old then and he's been playing ever since.
He played at Stonington High, and the Bears were ECC champions three times during his time there. He was the team captain and had the top score for the Bears at the league championships his senior year in 1974.
"I enjoy being outside and it's a game you can play your whole life," Stefanski said. "It's good exercise and I like the challenge of it. It's not an easy game, and when you think you've got it licked, you don't. And it's more than a physical skill. Course management is important."
What advice would Stefanski give to a youngster who has an interest in the sport?
"I would say to make sure to get the proper instruction, and you don't have to pay all sorts of money for all sorts of lessons," Stefanski said. "The local pro at any of the courses can help you learn the fundamentals of the swing.
"I am personally a proponent of taking the natural swing and building a few fundamentals into it. You have to have patience. It can be pretty frustrating, but you can't get frustrated."
Stefanski, who lives in Westerly, plans to keep on taking his swings.
"We were fortunate that Elmridge has been open the whole time [during the pandemic]," he said. "They have a number of precautions, but golf lends itself to social distancing and it's worked out OK. As long as my health stays good, I plan to keep on playing."
Lou Laudone finished third in the championship flight of the senior club championship, and Patt Whiston was fourth.
In the first flight, Dave Morrone was the champion, with Jim Bitgood taking second. Mike Classey took the second flight, and Pete DiMaggio was second.
