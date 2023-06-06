NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Wheeler High's Tyler Signor tied for seventh with a 8-over par 79 at the Division III boys state golf tournament on Tuesday at Stanley Golf Course.
Wheeler finished with a team round of 350, good for eighth among the 17 teams.
Gavin Arruda and Brady Sadowski both tied for 29th with 86s. David Levanto was 67th among the 87 finishers with a 99.
Portland captured the team title with a 313 followed by East Catholic with a 330.
Portland's Luke Stennett had the low round of the day with a 3-under par 68 followed by East Catholic's Shane Luca at 76.
— Keith Kimberlin
