COLCHESTER, Conn. — Medalist Tyler Signor shot a 2-over par 37 as Wheeler High defeated Bacon Academy, 5-2, in an ECC out-of-division golf match on Wednesday at Chanticlair Golf Course.
Wheeler finished with a team round of 167. Others who contributed to the round were Cameron Conway (40), Gavin Arruda (45) and David Levanto (45).
Bacon Academy shot 172.
Wheeler (16-1) next plays at Stonington on Friday at 3 p.m. Tourtellotte will also be playing.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.