The Southern New England Senior Golf Association (SENESGA) made its annual donations to help veterans and food banks in Rhode Island.
Despite a shortened season due to the pandemic, SENESGA raised $2,000. About half went to Operation Stand Down Rhode Island and the rest to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, The Jonnycake Center of Westerly food bank and the St. Vincent de Paul Westerly food bank.
