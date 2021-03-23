STONINGTON — Robin Rasch, the new general manager of Stonington Country Club, said she was drawn to the Taugwonk Road course for a number of reasons.
"I wanted to get closer to home in New England. I was looking for a member-owned club rather than a corporate-owned club. They had a position open. It's a beautiful location and a beautiful course," said Rasch, who was appointed to the position by the club's Board of Governors in January.
The 155-acre Stonington Country Club has 53 bunkers, 3.5 acres of greens, 3 acres of tees, 25 acres of fairways and about 60 acres of rough. The 18-hole course also has a golf academy with six hitting stations. Brand-new lockers rooms are being constructed on the lower level of the clubhouse.
The club also offers instructional programs for members and nonmembers.
"Our instructional programs are for everyone at all ability levels and ages," Rasch said.
As general manager, Rasch oversees everything at the club, including food and beverage and all things golf.
"I just want to make sure the club moves forward and supports all the members," Rasch said. "We want to make sure members receive a warm welcome and quality service."
Rasch grew up in Somerset, Massachusets, and started playing golf when she was in sixth grade. She has worked in a number of positions and golf courses throughout the country, including California, Michigan and New York.
She is an LPGA professional. She is also a member of the LPGA global education team, which mentors and trains LPGA professionals.
Golf professionals are responsible for helping to manage the golf course. They're involved in merchandising, operation of the pro shop and teaching the game to members. They also run and manage tournaments and organize tee times.
Before coming to Stonington, Rasch worked at the Willow Creek Golf and Country Club in Mount Sinai, New York, as general manager.
Rasch said it's unusual for a woman to be a general manager.
"I've been well received by the team and by the members," she said. "I hope they feel like my door is always open."
Rasch said the number of rounds played by golfers at the club has increased during the coronavirus pandemic.
"So many of them are working at home so their schedule is a bit more flexible," she said. "They can work in the morning, play 18 holes and then continue working later in the day."
Rasch said she expects the number of rounds members play may drop as the virus fades.
The club has a membership approaching 350.
What are her additional goals for this year?
"We will always be working on improving the course conditions," Rasch said. "Updating the irrigation system would be an example. We also want to expand the outdoor and patio area."
