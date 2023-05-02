CHARLESTOWN — Sophomores Alex Sammataro and Jacob Calhoun each shot 50, but Westerly High dropped a Southern Division golf match to Prout, 157-213, at Shelter Harbor Golf Club on Tuesday.
Others who contributed to the Westerly score on the par-36 course were Samuel Casey (55) and Zachary Johnson (58).
Westerly (0-5, 0-5) next hosts Narragansett on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs travel to Stonington on Thursday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
