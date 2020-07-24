RICHMOND — Lionel Pepin shot an 82 to take low gross honors in the Flight A at the weekly South Eastern New England Senior Golf Association event at Meadowbrook Golf Club Monday.
Ronald Hantman also finished with an 82, but Pepin prevailed on a match of cards. A match of cards was used to break all ties on the day. The event had 125 players.
Ray Podgorski posted the low net score with a 68 and James Clarke was next with a 73 in Flight A.
In Flight B, Roger Pincine had low gross honors with an 87. Byron Brown was next at 88.
Ed Bruno and Robert McMillan both had a net score of 70. Bruno was first after the tiebreaker.
David Izzo shot an 86 to finish with the best gross score in Flight C. Dennis Romano was two strokes back with an 88.
Top net scores were turned in by Keith Greene with a 69 and Armand Calouro at 71.
In Flight D, the top gross scores were recorded by Carmine DiRoma, 88, and Lawrence DeSantos, 92. Mark Holeman and Robert Christie had the best net scores with 71s. Holeman won on the tiebreaker.
John Pelt posted the top gross score in Flight E with a 99 and William Smyth finished with a 100. Nick Botsacos, 74, and Jesse Johnson, 77, had the top net scores.
In Flight F, Donald Prest and Loren Johnson had gross score of 95. Prest took first on the tiebreaker.
Nick Capobianco and Joel Cooper each shot net scores of 69s. Capobianco won on the tiebreaker.
— Keith Kimberlin
