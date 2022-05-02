STONINGTON — Cameron O'Connor earned medalist honors with a 41 and Stonington High swept Griswold, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division match Monday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Ethan Torres was next for the Bears with a 44 on the par-35 course. Connor Tavares (47) and Luka VanVlaenderen (57) also contributed to the Stonington team score of 189. Griswold finished with a 261.
The Bears (4-3) next play at Waterford on Thursday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
