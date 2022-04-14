OLD LYME — Cameron O'Connor shot a 5-over 40 as Stonington High topped East Lyme, 5.5-1.5, in an ECC out-of-division boys golf match on Thursday at Old Lyme Country Club.
Brandon Tavares shot a 45 and earned half a point after tying with East Lyme's Tyler Moore at the No. 1 position.
Drew Johnson shot a 46 and won his match at No. 5. Connor Tavares had a 48 and won at No. 4.
The four Stonington golfers combined for a 179, bettering East Lyme's 195.
East Lyme is 1-2. The Bears (2-1) next host Waterford on April 26 at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.