STONINGTON — Allison Mentz finished with a 58 as Stonington High's girls golf team beat Bacon Academy, 237-257, in an ECC match on Wednesday at Elm Ridge Golf Course.
Others who scored for the Bears were Rory Risley (59), Adilyn Risley (59) and Taya Kelly (61).
Bacon's Mia Belcamino was the medalist with a 52.
Stonington (2-3) next hosts Norwich Free Academy on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
