STONINGTON — Wheeler High won four individual matches and posted the lower team score to beat Stonington High, 6-1, in an ECC South Division match Wednesday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Gavin Arruda (46), Sam Taylor (47), Cameron Conway (50) and Keiran Boscoe (52) contributed to the Wheeler team score of 195.
Arruda, Boscoe, Conway and Brady Sadowski (54) all won their matches for the Lions.
Stonington's Justin Holland was the medalist with a 43. Holland, Gianni Rotella (50), Cam O'Connor (53) and Jon Clark (55) all contributed to the Bears' team score of 201. Holland also won his match.
Both teams will next compete in the Division III championships on June 7.
— Keith Kimberlin
