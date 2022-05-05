STONINGTON — Wheeler High shot a season-low 176 and swept Tourtellotte, 7-0, in an ECC Division IV golf match Thursday at Stonington Country Club.
The Lions' Cameron Conway earned medalist honors with a 41 on the par-36 course.
Kieran Boscoe was one stroke behind at 42. Gavin Arruda (45) and Brady Sadowski (48) also contributed to the team score. Tyler Signor also won his match, with a 63.
Tourtellotte finished with a team round of 226. Wheeler (6-3, 2-0 Division IV) is off until May 13, when it travels to Elmridge Golf Course to play Stonington at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
