STONINGTON — Wheeler High split a pair of out-of-division ECC golf matches on Friday at Stonington Country Club.
Wheeler defeated Windham/Parish Hill, 7-0, but lost to East Lyme, 6-1.
Gavin Arruda and Cam Conway both shot 50s for the Lions. Brady Sadkowski contributed a 52, and Tyler Signor had a 53.
Wheeler posted a team total of 205. East Lyme shot a 195, and Windam/Parish Hill finished with a 256.
The Lions (3-2) next host Fitch and Montville on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
