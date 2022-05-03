STONINGTON — Wheeler High split two ECC out-of-division golf matches Tuesday at Stonington Country Club.
The Lions defeated Fitch, 5.5-1.5, but lost to Montville, 5-2.
Kieran Boscoe led the Lions with a 43 at the par-36 layout. Cam Conway shot a 46, followed by Gavin Arruda (48) and Brady Sadowski (53). Conway won both his matches playing at No. 3.
Montville's Morgun Whittaker (40) was the medalist.
Gavin Arruda and Cam Conway both shot 50s for the Lions. Brady Sadkowski contributed a 52, and Tyler Signor had a 53.
Wheeler finished with a team total of 190. Montville totaled 186, and Fitch had 194.
Wheeler (4-3) next plays Griswold on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. at River Ridge Golf Course.
— Ken Sorensen
