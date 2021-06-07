NEW BRITAIN — Wheeler High freshman Kieran Boscoe finished tied for 37th at the Division III state golf championships on Monday at Stanley Golf Course.
Boscoe shot a 91 on the par-71 course. Wheeler finished 20th in the team standings with a team score of 400. St. Joseph took the title with a 329, one stroke ahead of Lewis Mills.
Wheeler's Cameron Conway tied for 56th with a 95. Gavin Arruda shot a 97 and tied for 62nd. Brady Sadkowski tied for 95th with a 117.
Waterford's Danny Torres and Cromwell's Jack Wise tied for the individual title with 3-over 74s.
— Keith Kimberlin
