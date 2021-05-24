NORWICH — NFA defeated Wheeler High, 6-1, in an ECC South Division golf match Monday at Norwich Golf Course.
Wheeler won the No. 3 match in which Kieran Boscoe shot a 50 on the par-36 course.
Others who contributed to the Lions' team score of 219 were Gavin Arrruda (51), Sam Taylor (58) and Cameron Conway (60).
J.J. Hay and Kyle Sikorski shared medalist honors with 46s for NFA (7-5, 7-5 ECC South). The Wildcats finished with a 193.
Wheeler (3-7, 3-7 ECC South) next travels to Stonington on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
