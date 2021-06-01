NORWICH — Montville edged Wheeler High, 6-1, in an ECC South Division match at Norwich Golf Course on Tuesday.
The match was closer than the score indicated. Montville won the two points for low team score by two strokes, 199-201. Montville also won one of the individual matchups by a stroke and another by three strokes.
Cameron Conway picked up the Lions' lone point with a 48 at the No. 3 position. Others who contributed to Wheeler's team score on the par-36 course were Kieran Boscoe (51), Gavin Arruda (52) and Brady Sadkwoski (50).
Montville's Cameron DeCecco was the medalist with a 46.
Montville is 12-7. Wheeler (4-9, 4-8 ECC South) next plays in the ECC tournament on Thursday at Connecticut National Golf Course in Putnam starting at 12:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
