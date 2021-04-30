STONINGTON — Wheeler High lost to Waterford and NFA on Friday in an ECC South Division match Friday at Stonington Country Club.
Waterford defeated the Lions, 6-1, and NFA won, 4½-2½.
Wheeler's Cameron Conway, playing at No. 4, shot a 46 to win both his matchups on the par-36 layout. No. 2 Gavin Arruda won his match against NFA with a 55, and No. 1 Sam Taylor earned a half-point with a tie against NFA.
Also contributing to the Wheeler team total of 210 was Kieran Boscoe (60).
Nick Hynes had the top score of the day with a 43 for Waterford (5-2, 5-1 ECC South). NFA is 2-1, 1-1.
The Lions (1-5, 1-5) next host Stonington on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.