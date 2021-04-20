WATERFORD — Waterford topped Wheeler High, 6-1, in an ECC South Division golf match on Tuesday at Great Neck Country Club.
Wheeler's Kieran Boscoe won his match at No. 3 with a 54 on the par-35 course.
Others who contributed to the Wheeler team score of 210 were Sam Taylor (46), Gavin Arruda (55) and Cameron Conway (55).
Waterford's Nick Hynes won medalist honors with a 41. It was the season opener for both teams.
Wheeler next travels to Fitch on Wednesday for a 3 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
