GROTON — Medalist David Levanto finished with a 3-over par 39 as Wheeler High closed its best golf season in many years with a 7-0 win against Fitch on Wednesday at Shennecossett Golf Club.
Wheeler (19-1) turned in a team round of 161 while Fitch shot 195.
Others who contributed to the Wheeler team score were Tyler Signor (40), Cameron Conway (41) and Brady Sadowski (41).
Wheeler next plays in the ECC golf tournament on Thursday at Quinnatisset Country Club in Thompson, Connecticut, at 12:30 p.m. The Lions will compete in the Division III state tournament on Tuesday at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain.
— Keith Kimberlin
