STONINGTON — Killingly High shot a team round of 148 and defeated Stonington High, 7-0, in an ECC Division II golf match on Tuesday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Killingly's Cameron Seiffert earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 34.
Brandon Tavares had the top score for Stonington with a 1-over 36. Others who contributed to the Stonington team round of 173 were Connor Tavares (40), Sam Olmstead (48) and Dane Yaworsky (49).
Killingly is 5-0, 2-0 Division II. Stonington (6-3, 3-1) next hosts New London and Westerly at Elm Ridge on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
