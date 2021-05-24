PUTNAM — Killingly's top four golfers shot 41 or better in a 7-0 sweep of Stonington High in an ECC out-of-division match Monday at Connecticut National Golf Club.
Cam O'Connor and Ethan Torres both shot 45 to lead Stonington. Justin Holland (47) and Drew Johnson (49) also contributed to Stonington's team score of 186.
Killingly (13-1) finished with a 161. Harrison Giambattista was the medalist with a 4-over 39.
Stonington (4-8) next hosts Wheeler on Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Elmridge Golf Course.
— Keith Kimberlin
