WOOD RIVER JCT. — Michael Harrington, a former All-State golfer and Hall of Fame member at Chariho High, has qualified for the U.S. Mid Amateur golf tournament.
The event will take place Sept. 25-28 in Nantucket, Mass.
The tournament is the biggest amateur tournament for amateurs over age 25. Harrington qualified at a club near Denver by shooting a 67 and tying for first. Only three made the cut out of 84 entrees at that site.
Harrington has qualified for the U.S. Amateur three times and the Mid Amateur seven times.
The former URI golfer played at Winnapaug Golf Club in Westerly, where he won the club championship once. His father, Donald, won it eight times.
Harrington lives in Colorado Springs, Colo.
— Keith Kimberlin
