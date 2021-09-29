NANTUCKET, Mass. — Mike Harrington shot 71 and 72 at the the U.S. Mid Amateur golf tournament.
Harrington, a former All-Stater at Chariho High, was among 250 players who started the tournament. He was not among the 64 that advanced after the first two rounds.
The tournament features players from all across the country ages 25 and older.
Harrington is in the Chariho Sports Boosters Athletic Hall of Fame and also played at the University of Rhode Island.
Harrington qualified at a club near Denver by shooting a 67 and tying for first.
Harrington, who lives in Colorado Springs, Colo., has qualified for the U.S. Amateur three times and the Mid Amateur seven times.
— Keith Kimberlin
