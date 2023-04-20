STONINGTON — Stonington High lost to East Lyme, 6-1, in an ECC out-of-division boys golf match at Elmridge Golf Course on Thursday.
Stonington's Connor Tavares won his match at No. 4 after shooting a 43.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team round of 176 were Cam O'Connor (40), Ethan Torres (45) and Brandon Tavares (48).
East Lyme finished with a 169 and Tyler Moore was the medalist with an even-par 36. The Vikings had two golfers shoot under 40.
Stonington (2-2) next plays Wheeler and Fitch on Friday at Stonington Country Club at 3:15 p.m. The Bears host Plainfield on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.