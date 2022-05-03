WESTERLY — Ian Dunham shot an 8-over 44 and Chariho High swept a Southern Division tri-match with Coventry and Westerly on Tuesday at Shelter Harbor Golf Club.
The Chargers shot a total of 195, one stroke better than Coventry. Westerly finished with a 228.
Dunham was followed on the par-36 layout by Jesse DeSarro, who shot 48, Kyle Brodeur, who had a 50, including a birdie on the 319-yard, par-4 No. 7, and Hannah Jackson (53).
Chariho next plays Wednesday against North Kingstown, along with Prout, at Richmond Country Club at 3 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
