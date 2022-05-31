OLD LYME — Wheeler High's Cameron Conway shot a 38 as the Lions beat Valley Regional, 1-0, in a nonleague golf match on Tuesday.
Other scorers for the Lions on the par-35 Black Hall Country Club course were Kieran Boscoe (43), Gavin Arruda (45) and Tyler Signor (48). Valley Regional (3-14) did not have enough players for a team round.
Wheeler (9-6) next plays in the ECC tournament at Shennecossett Golf Club in Groton on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
