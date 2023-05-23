STONINGTON — Cameron Conway shot a 4-over 40 as Wheeler High beat Fishers Island, N.Y., 1-0, in a nonleague golf match on Tuesday at Stonington Country Club.
Others who contributed to Wheeler's team round of 166 were Kieran Boscoe (41), Tyler Signor (41) and Brady Sadowski (44). Gavin Arruda also shot a 44.
Wheeler (15-1) next travels to Bacon Academy on Wednesday at 3 p.m. The Lions play at Stonington with Tourtellotte on Friday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
