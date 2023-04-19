FOSTER — Wheeler High's Cameron Conway shot a 4-over 40 as the Lions opened the ECC Division IV golf season with a 6-1 win against Plainfield at Foster Country Club on Wednesday.
Others who contributed to the Wheeler team round of 173 were Gavin Arruda (42), Keiran Boscoe (43) and Brady Sadowski (48).
Plainfield posted a team round of 203 on the par-36 course.
Wheeler next hosts Fitch and Stonington on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
