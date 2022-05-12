COVENTRY — Chariho High finished with a tie and a loss in a Southern Division golf match on Wednesday at Coventry Pines Country Club.
Narragansett posted a 167 while Chariho and Coventry tied with 176s.
Chariho's Ian Dunham finished with a 40 on the par-36 course, including an eagle on the par-4 second hole. Jesse DeSarro and Jack Keaveney both shot 45. Kyle Brodeur finished with a 46, including a birdie on No. 2.
The Chargers (5-5-1) next play at Point Judith Country Club against Prout and Westerly on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.