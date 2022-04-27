RICHMOND — Chariho High's Ian Dunham earned medalist honors, but the Chargers lost to Exeter-West Greenwich by one stroke, 191-192, in a Southern Division golf match on Wednesday.
Dunham shot a 42 on the par-36 Richmond Country Club course.
Other scorers for the Chargers were Jack Keaveney (47), Jesse Desarro (51) and Kyle Brodeur (52).
Chariho (0-3, 0-3) next plays at Pinecrest Golf Course in Richmond on Friday at 3 p.m. with Middlebridge, South Kingstown and Exeter-West Greenwich.
— Keith Kimberlin
