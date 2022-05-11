NORTH KINGSTOWN — Chariho High lost to North Kingstown, 167-192, in a Southern Division golf match at North Kingstown Golf Course on Tuesday.
Ian Dunham posted Chariho's best score with a 41 on the par-36 course. Other scorers for Chariho were Jack Keaveney (49), Jesse DeSarro (50) and Kyle Brodeur (52).
The Chargers (2-6, 2-6 Southern Division) next play at Point Judith Country Club against Prout and Westerly on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
