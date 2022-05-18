NARRAGANSETT — Chariho High's golf team closed the Southern Division regular season with a win and a loss on Wednesday at Point Judith Country Club.
Chariho finished with a team round of 180. Prout shot 174, and Westerly had a 221.
Jack Keaveney posted the best score for the Chargers with a 41 on the par-36 course. Other scorers for the Chargers were Ian Dunham (43), Jesse DeSarro (45) and Kyle Brodeur (51).
Chariho finished the regular season 6-7-1.
— Keith Kimberlin
