RICHMOND — Chariho High lost twice in its season-opening Southern Division golf match at Richmond Country Club on Monday.
The Chargers finished with a score of 203. Narragansett shot a 178, and South Kingstown was one stroke behind at 179.
Jack Keaveney posted Chariho's top score with a 44 on the par-36 course. Other scorers for Chariho were Jesse DeSarro (49), Kyle Brodeur (54) and Hannah Jackson (56).
Narragansett's Sebastian Carlson shot the low round of the day with a 37.
Chariho next hosts Exeter-West Greenwich on Wednesday at Richmond Country Club at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
